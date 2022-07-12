Dr. Christopher Shih, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shih is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Shih, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Christopher Shih, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Lancaster, PA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Lancaster General Hospital.
Dr. Shih works at
Locations
Penn. Medicine Lgh Holistic Therapy2112 Harrisburg Pike Ste 202, Lancaster, PA 17601 Directions (717) 869-4600
Mri Group - Harrisburg Pike2104 Harrisburg Pike, Lancaster, PA 17601 Directions (717) 544-3400
Hospital Affiliations
- Lancaster General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Shih is a caring kind doctor that doesn’t rush you out the door, he listens which isn’t typical these days. He helped me get tests that I wouldn’t have been able to get and the results showed that I had precancerous polyps and if I would have waited till other doctors wanted me to wait till, I would have had full blown cancer. He is great!
About Dr. Christopher Shih, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Mandarin
- 1881699445
Education & Certifications
- Johns Hopkins School of Medicine
- Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania
- Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
- Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine
- Harvard Medical School
Dr. Shih has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shih accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shih has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shih works at
Dr. Shih has seen patients for Diarrhea, Diverticulitis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shih on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Shih speaks Mandarin.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Shih. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shih.
