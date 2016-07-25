Dr. Christopher Siemens, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Siemens is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Siemens, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Christopher Siemens, MD
Dr. Christopher Siemens, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Saint Francis Hospital and Tulsa Spine and Specialty Hospital.
Dr. Siemens works at
Dr. Siemens' Office Locations
-
1
Eastern Oklahoma Surgery Center LLC5020 E 68th St, Tulsa, OK 74136 Directions (918) 492-3636
-
2
Ryan P Conley Pllc9343 S Mingo Rd, Tulsa, OK 74133 Directions (918) 492-3636
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Francis Hospital
- Tulsa Spine and Specialty Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Siemens?
He is brilliant, methodical and well spoken. He respected my path and professional knowledge and personal knowledge and still found a good way to say "this is how I can help you this is the plan and why" Excellent care great man. At Tulsa spine center for recoup the first day nurses were amazing. the 2nd ones were troublemakers and didsome property damage and couldn't get an iv right after 3 tries. but Chris as surgeon is amazinf
About Dr. Christopher Siemens, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1972598241
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Siemens has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Siemens accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Siemens has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Siemens works at
Dr. Siemens has seen patients for Otitis Media, Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy and Thyroid Lobectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Siemens on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Siemens. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Siemens.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Siemens, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Siemens appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.