Dr. Christopher Silveri, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Christopher Silveri, MD
Dr. Christopher Silveri, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Stonesprings Hospital Center, Inova Fair Oaks Hospital and UVA Haymarket Medical Center.
Dr. Silveri works at
Dr. Silveri's Office Locations
Fair Oaks Orthopaedic Associates3620 Joseph Siewick Dr Ste 201, Fairfax, VA 22033 Directions (571) 470-7803Monday8:15am - 4:30pmTuesday8:15am - 4:30pmWednesday8:15am - 4:30pmThursday8:15am - 4:30pmFriday8:15am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Stonesprings Hospital Center
- Inova Fair Oaks Hospital
- UVA Haymarket Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I highly recommend Dr Silveri. I was in a lot of pain and immediately after he performed my spinal fusion, all pain was gone. He and his staff are very professional and friendly. It was a great experience, and if I ever need an orthopedic surgeon again, he will be my first call.
About Dr. Christopher Silveri, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1982693032
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Pennsylvania Hospital
- University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Silveri has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Silveri accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Silveri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Silveri works at
Dr. Silveri has seen patients for Chronic Neck Pain, Bursitis and Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Silveri on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
68 patients have reviewed Dr. Silveri. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Silveri.
