Overview of Dr. Christopher Silveri, MD

Dr. Christopher Silveri, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Stonesprings Hospital Center, Inova Fair Oaks Hospital and UVA Haymarket Medical Center.



Dr. Silveri works at Advanced Orthopedic Specialists in Fairfax, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Neck Pain, Bursitis and Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.