Dr. Simon accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Christopher Simon, MD
Overview
Dr. Christopher Simon, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Hinsdale, IL. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with AdventHealth La Grange, Adventist Hinsdale Hospital, Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital, Edward Hospital - Main Campus and Loyola University Medical Center.
Dr. Simon works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Duly Health and Care - Neurology908 N Elm St Ste 110, Hinsdale, IL 60521 Directions (630) 986-8770
-
2
Hinsdale40 S Clay St Ste 210, Hinsdale, IL 60521 Directions (630) 323-3540
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth La Grange
- Adventist Hinsdale Hospital
- Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital
- Edward Hospital - Main Campus
- Loyola University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Simon?
I have been seeing Dr. Simon since my stroke in 2014. From the first time I met him until my most recent visit a couple of weeks ago, I have found him to be caring, friendly, up to date on the latest breakthroughs in his field and very informative. I never feel rushed. He answers all my questions and listens to what I have to say. He let's me know what's going on inside of me in layman's terms. I would highly recommend him.
About Dr. Christopher Simon, MD
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- 24 years of experience
- English, German and Spanish
- 1962481440
Education & Certifications
- Emory University School of Medicine
- WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Simon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Simon works at
Dr. Simon has seen patients for Post-Concussion Syndrome, Concussion and Gait Abnormality, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Simon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Simon speaks German and Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Simon. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Simon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Simon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Simon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.