Overview

Dr. Christopher Sinclair, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Port Jefferson Station, NY. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Glens Falls Hospital.



Dr. Sinclair works at SUFFOLK BRAIN AND NERVE in Port Jefferson Station, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.