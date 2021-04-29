See All Clinical Neurophysiologists in Port Jefferson Station, NY
Dr. Christopher Sinclair, MD

Clinical Neurophysiology
4.2 (28)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Christopher Sinclair, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Port Jefferson Station, NY. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Glens Falls Hospital.

Dr. Sinclair works at SUFFOLK BRAIN AND NERVE in Port Jefferson Station, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Suffolk Brain and Nerve
    1010 Route 112 Ste 300, Port Jefferson Station, NY 11776 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 410-9420

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Glens Falls Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension
Migraine
Memory Evaluation
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension
Migraine
Memory Evaluation

Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wernicke-Korsakoff Syndrome Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Cerebral Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nerve Diseases Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Neurological Testing Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Stiff-Man Syndrome Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Network
    • Connecticare
    • EmblemHealth
    • Golden Rule
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    About Dr. Christopher Sinclair, MD

    Specialties
    • Clinical Neurophysiology
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1205987351
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Rhode Island Hospital
    Residency
    • State University Of New York Stony Brook
    Internship
    • State University Of New York @ Stony Brook
    Medical Education
    • Saint Louis University School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Trinity Coll
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Christopher Sinclair, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sinclair is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sinclair has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sinclair works at SUFFOLK BRAIN AND NERVE in Port Jefferson Station, NY. View the full address on Dr. Sinclair’s profile.

    Dr. Sinclair has seen patients for Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sinclair on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Sinclair. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sinclair.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sinclair, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sinclair appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

