Dr. Christopher Sinesi, MD
Overview of Dr. Christopher Sinesi, MD
Dr. Christopher Sinesi, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Hampton, VA. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Therapeutic Radiology. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center, Riverside Regional Medical Center, Sentara Careplex Hospital, Sentara Leigh Hospital, Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, Sentara Obici Hospital, Sentara Princess Anne Hospital, Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital and Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Sinesi's Office Locations
Hampton Univ. Proton Therapy Institute Hupti40 ENTERPRISE PKWY, Hampton, VA 23666 Directions (757) 251-6800
Hospital Affiliations
- Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center
- Riverside Regional Medical Center
- Sentara Careplex Hospital
- Sentara Leigh Hospital
- Sentara Norfolk General Hospital
- Sentara Obici Hospital
- Sentara Princess Anne Hospital
- Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital
- Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I have seen Dr Sinesi for about 6 years and have always been impressed with his treatment . Not only his knowledge, but also in his very real concern for my health. As a former health care provider, I could only hope that my patients felt the same way about me. I cannot give anyone a higher recommendation.
About Dr. Christopher Sinesi, MD
- Radiation Oncology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1235191677
Education & Certifications
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
- Therapeutic Radiology
