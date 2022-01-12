Dr. Christopher Sinha, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sinha is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Sinha, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Christopher Sinha, MD
Dr. Christopher Sinha, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Silver Spring, MD. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV and is affiliated with Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center.
Dr. Sinha works at
Dr. Sinha's Office Locations
Centers For Advanced ENT Care10801 Lockwood Dr Ste 360, Silver Spring, MD 20901 Directions (301) 963-6334
Centers For Advanced ENT Care- Montgomery Otolaryngology818 W Diamond Ave Ste 120, Gaithersburg, MD 20878 Directions (301) 963-6334
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Planned Administration Inc
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I saw Dr. Sinha yesterday for cerumen impaction. He was very nice and solved the problem.
About Dr. Christopher Sinha, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1407850837
Education & Certifications
- Meth Hosp Of Ind
- Tripler Army Medical Center
- JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV
- Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sinha has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sinha accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sinha has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sinha works at
Dr. Sinha has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Ear Ache and Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sinha on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Sinha. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sinha.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sinha, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sinha appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.