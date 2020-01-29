Dr. Christopher Skidmore, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Skidmore is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Skidmore, MD
Overview of Dr. Christopher Skidmore, MD
Dr. Christopher Skidmore, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist (Psychiatry & Neurology) in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Sleep Medicine (Psychiatry & Neurology), has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Jefferson Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Skidmore works at
Dr. Skidmore's Office Locations
Jefferson Comprehensive Epilepsy Center909 Walnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Ambetter
- Amerihealth
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Consumer Health Network
- CorVel
- Fortified Provider Network
- Galaxy Health Network
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Keystone Health Plan East
- One Net
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Skidmore?
Dr. Skidmore is a fantastic neurologist. I have been going to him for years. He goes over and beyond will be expected. He promptly return all calls and emails. I would recommend him to anybody without hesitation I would recommend him to anybody without hesitation.
About Dr. Christopher Skidmore, MD
- Sleep Medicine (Psychiatry & Neurology)
- 24 years of experience
- English, Chinese and Spanish
- Male
- 1194746719
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic
- Cleveland Clinic
- Cleveland Clinic
- Saint Louis University School of Medicine
- Epilepsy
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Jefferson Methodist Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Skidmore has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Skidmore accepts Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Skidmore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Skidmore speaks Chinese and Spanish.
150 patients have reviewed Dr. Skidmore. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Skidmore.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Skidmore, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Skidmore appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.