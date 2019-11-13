Dr. Christopher Skomra, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Skomra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Skomra, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Christopher Skomra, MD is an Urology Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from State University of New York at Buffalo and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center and Sisters Of Charity Hospital.
Dr. Skomra's Office Locations
Cancer Care of Wny - Cheektowaga3085 Harlem Rd Ste 200, Buffalo, NY 14225 Directions (716) 844-5000
- 2 3095 Harlem Rd, Buffalo, NY 14225 Directions (716) 896-3815
Wny Urology - Niagara Professional Park3850 Saunders Settlement Rd, Sanborn, NY 14132 Directions (716) 898-2800
Hospital Affiliations
- Buffalo General Medical Center
- Sisters Of Charity Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Professional and confident, seems to know what he is doing.
- Urology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1841297496
- State University of New York at Buffalo
Dr. Skomra has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Skomra accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Skomra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Skomra has seen patients for Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Skomra on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Skomra. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Skomra.
