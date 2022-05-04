See All Sleep Medicine Doctors in Fort Pierce, FL
Dr. Christopher Slack, MD

Sleep Medicine
4.4 (17)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Christopher Slack, MD

Dr. Christopher Slack, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Fort Pierce, FL. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Tufts University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital and HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital.

Dr. Slack works at Associated Coastal ENT in Fort Pierce, FL with other offices in Port St Lucie, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Slack's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Associated Coastal ENT
    4632 S 25TH ST, Fort Pierce, FL 34981 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (772) 464-9595
    Monday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Associated Coastal ENT
    1731 Sw Gatlin Blvd, Port St Lucie, FL 34953 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (772) 335-1351
    Monday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital
  • HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Sleep Apnea
Earwax Buildup
Tinnitus
Sleep Apnea
Earwax Buildup
Tinnitus

Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Cleft Palate Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Motion Sickness Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Oral and-or Facial Cleft Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Perilymph Fistula (PLF) Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue-Tie Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    May 04, 2022
    My visits & expierence with Dr.Slack was beyond amazing. Starting with his office staff they are very helpful. During my visits with Dr.Slack he was so nice and thorough. My post op appointment he asked many times if I had any questions and explained what the procedure was going to be like and told me information pregarding post op. I had a tonsillectomy performed and everything went perfect. I highly recommend Dr.Slack! 10/10
    — May 04, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Christopher Slack, MD
    About Dr. Christopher Slack, MD

    Specialties
    • Sleep Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1982613717
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Of Colo
    Internship
    • St Joseph Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Tufts University School of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
