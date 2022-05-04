Overview of Dr. Christopher Slack, MD

Dr. Christopher Slack, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Fort Pierce, FL. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Tufts University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital and HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital.



Dr. Slack works at Associated Coastal ENT in Fort Pierce, FL with other offices in Port St Lucie, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.