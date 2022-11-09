Overview of Dr. Christopher Sliva, MD

Dr. Christopher Sliva, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Rockford, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Rush Med Coll Of Rush Univ and is affiliated with Javon Bea Hospital - Rockton, Katherine Shaw Bethea Hospital, Saint Margaret's Health Peru and SwedishAmerican Hospital.



Dr. Sliva works at Rockford Spine Center Limited in Rockford, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Spinal Stenosis, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.