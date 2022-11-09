Dr. Christopher Sliva, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sliva is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Sliva, MD
Overview of Dr. Christopher Sliva, MD
Dr. Christopher Sliva, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Rockford, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Rush Med Coll Of Rush Univ and is affiliated with Javon Bea Hospital - Rockton, Katherine Shaw Bethea Hospital, Saint Margaret's Health Peru and SwedishAmerican Hospital.
Dr. Sliva's Office Locations
-
1
Rockford Spine Center Ltd.2902 McFarland Rd Ste 300, Rockford, IL 61107 Directions (815) 316-2100Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Javon Bea Hospital - Rockton
- Katherine Shaw Bethea Hospital
- Saint Margaret's Health Peru
- SwedishAmerican Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Coventry Health Care
- ECOH
- HFN
- Humana
- Medicare
- Mercy Care
- MultiPlan
- Physicians' Care Network
- The Alliance
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Sliva performed surgery for a herniated disc in my lower back. I had seen multiple doctors and tried pain meds and steroid shots. None of those helped and the pain kept getting worse. I had almost given up all hope by the time I saw Dr. Sliva. He literally gave me my life back. He and his staff are so warm and friendly. I would recommend them to anyone.
About Dr. Christopher Sliva, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1619959897
Education & Certifications
- William Beaumont
- University of Iowa
- Rush Med Coll Of Rush Univ
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sliva has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sliva accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sliva has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sliva has seen patients for Spinal Stenosis, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sliva on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
221 patients have reviewed Dr. Sliva. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sliva.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sliva, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sliva appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.