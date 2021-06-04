See All Urologists in Houston, TX
Dr. Christopher Smith, MD

Urology
2.9 (19)
Map Pin Small Houston, TX
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Christopher Smith, MD

Dr. Christopher Smith, MD is an Urology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center.

Dr. Smith works at BAYLOR COLLEGE OF MEDICINE MEDICAL CENTER in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Incontinence, Overactive Bladder and Polyuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Smith's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Baylor College of Medicine Medical Center
    7200 Cambridge St Ste 10B, Houston, TX 77030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 798-6987

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (8)
    About Dr. Christopher Smith, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1154401818
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Christopher Smith, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Smith has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Smith works at BAYLOR COLLEGE OF MEDICINE MEDICAL CENTER in Houston, TX. View the full address on Dr. Smith’s profile.

    Dr. Smith has seen patients for Urinary Incontinence, Overactive Bladder and Polyuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Smith on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Smith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Smith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.