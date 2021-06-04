Dr. Christopher Smith, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Smith, MD is an Urology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center.
Baylor College of Medicine Medical Center7200 Cambridge St Ste 10B, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 798-6987
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr Smith is a very Professional,caring, well educated physician in urology. He spent enough time to make me feel at ease about my medical issue and what my options are. He explained everything pros and cons on the treatments etc. I would recommend him to anyone having urology issues
- Urology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1154401818
Education & Certifications
- NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY
