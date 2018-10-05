Overview of Dr. Christopher Smith, MD

Dr. Christopher Smith, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Florence, KY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE and is affiliated with St. Elizabeth Edgewood Hospital, St. Elizabeth Florence Hospital, UH St. John Medical Center and University Hospitals Elyria Medical Center.



Dr. Smith works at St Elizabeth Florence Lab in Florence, KY with other offices in Crestview Hills, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.