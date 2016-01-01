Overview of Dr. Christopher Smith, MD

Dr. Christopher Smith, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Medina, OH. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic, Rainbow Babies And Childrens Hospital and UH St. John Medical Center.



Dr. Smith works at Cleveland Clinic Medina in Medina, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Revision of Arteriovenous Shunt for Renal Dialysis, Atherosclerosis and Aneurysm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.