Dr. Christopher Smith, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Christopher Smith, MD
Dr. Christopher Smith, MD is an Urology Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Urology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Louisville School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Health La Grange, Baptist Health Louisville and Norton Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Stones, Prostate Cancer and Hypogonadism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Smith's Office Locations
- 1 3920 S DuPont Sq Ste C, Louisville, KY 40207 Directions (812) 282-3899
-
2
Advanced Dermatology & Dermaesthetics1023 New Moody Ln Ste 202, La Grange, KY 40031 Directions (502) 222-0717
-
3
Frazier Rehab Institute Medical Center East3920 Dutchmans Ln, Louisville, KY 40207 Directions (502) 897-7172
-
4
First Urology, PSC101 HOSPITAL BLVD, Jeffersonville, IN 47130 Directions (812) 282-3899
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health La Grange
- Baptist Health Louisville
- Norton Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Smith is an excellent physician. He explains everything thoroughly. His knowledge of urology is remarkable. He is a true professional. He has great bed side manners. He is truly the best at what he does. I would and have recommended him to many.
About Dr. Christopher Smith, MD
- Urology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1427015486
Education & Certifications
- University Louisville School Of Med
- University Of Louisville School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
