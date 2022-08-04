Overview of Dr. Christopher Smith, MD

Dr. Christopher Smith, MD is an Urology Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Urology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Louisville School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Health La Grange, Baptist Health Louisville and Norton Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Stones, Prostate Cancer and Hypogonadism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.