Dr. Christopher Smythies, MD
Dr. Christopher Smythies, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University of Birmingham and is affiliated with MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital.
MultiCare Neuroscience & Sleep Medicine - Tacoma915 6th Ave Ste 100, Tacoma, WA 98405 Directions (253) 403-7277
- MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital
Dr. Smythies and his staff put in a lot of effort to get him into surgery quickly, especially with complicated insurance scenario. Surgery was successful with all lower extremity numbness gone immediately and Dr. Smithies went way out of his way to find me with the results.
- University of Birmingham
- Vanderbilt University
- Neurosurgery
