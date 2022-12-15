See All Neurosurgeons in Tacoma, WA
Dr. Christopher Smythies, MD

Neurosurgery
2.6 (17)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Christopher Smythies, MD

Dr. Christopher Smythies, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University of Birmingham and is affiliated with MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital.

Dr. Smythies works at MultiCare Neuroscience & Sleep Medicine - Tacoma in Tacoma, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Smythies' Office Locations

    MultiCare Neuroscience & Sleep Medicine - Tacoma
    915 6th Ave Ste 100, Tacoma, WA 98405

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis of Spine
Traumatic Brain Injury
Myelopathy
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Traumatic Brain Injury
Myelopathy

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Foundation Health Plan, Inc.
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • PacificSource
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Tricare
    • Uniform Medical Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Washington State Department of Labor & Industries

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Dec 15, 2022
    Dr. Smythies and his staff put in a lot of effort to get him into surgery quickly, especially with complicated insurance scenario. Surgery was successful with all lower extremity numbness gone immediately and Dr. Smithies went way out of his way to find me with the results.
    About Dr. Christopher Smythies, MD

    • Neurosurgery
    • 40 years of experience
    • English
    • 1023127727
    Education & Certifications

    • Vab
    • Bapt Med Ctr
    • University of Birmingham
    • Vanderbilt University
    • Neurosurgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Christopher Smythies, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smythies is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Smythies has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Smythies has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Smythies works at MultiCare Neuroscience & Sleep Medicine - Tacoma in Tacoma, WA. View the full address on Dr. Smythies’s profile.

    Dr. Smythies has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Smythies on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Smythies. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smythies.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Smythies, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Smythies appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

