Dr. Christopher Sobey, MD

Pain Medicine
3.9 (21)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Christopher Sobey, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Franklin, TN. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio and is affiliated with Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Dr. Sobey works at Vanderbilt Pain Management Center Franklin in Franklin, TN with other offices in Nashville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Pain Management Royal Oaks
    302 S Royal Oaks Blvd, Franklin, TN 37064 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 322-4311
  2. 2
    The Bone & Joint Surgery Center LLC
    225 Bedford Way, Franklin, TN 37064 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 322-5000
  3. 3
    Interventional Pain Center
    719 Thompson Ln Ste 22200, Nashville, TN 37204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 322-4311

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Vanderbilt University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Acute Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Headache
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Migraine
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Celiac Plexus Block Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Management Chevron Icon
Chronic Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Compression Fracture Chevron Icon
Epidural Lysis of Adhesions (LOA) Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Fracture
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation (TENS) Chevron Icon
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Mar 10, 2021
    Dr Sobey has treated me for chronic pain for a few years. I dearly love him. He has stuck with me through thick and thin. His expertise, his concern, and his professionalism could not be surpassed. I pray I never have to see anyone else!
    Nancy B — Mar 10, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Christopher Sobey, MD

    • Pain Medicine
    • 14 years of experience
    • English
    • 1720221831
    Education & Certifications

    • Vanderbilt University
    • Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio
    • Wake Forest University
    • Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Christopher Sobey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sobey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sobey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sobey has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sobey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Sobey. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sobey.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sobey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sobey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

