Dr. Christopher Sobey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sobey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Sobey, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Christopher Sobey, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Franklin, TN. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio and is affiliated with Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
Dr. Sobey works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Pain Management Royal Oaks302 S Royal Oaks Blvd, Franklin, TN 37064 Directions (615) 322-4311
-
2
The Bone & Joint Surgery Center LLC225 Bedford Way, Franklin, TN 37064 Directions (615) 322-5000
-
3
Interventional Pain Center719 Thompson Ln Ste 22200, Nashville, TN 37204 Directions (615) 322-4311
Hospital Affiliations
- Vanderbilt University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sobey?
Dr Sobey has treated me for chronic pain for a few years. I dearly love him. He has stuck with me through thick and thin. His expertise, his concern, and his professionalism could not be surpassed. I pray I never have to see anyone else!
About Dr. Christopher Sobey, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1720221831
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt University
- Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio
- Wake Forest University
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sobey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sobey works at
Dr. Sobey has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sobey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Sobey. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sobey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sobey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sobey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.