Overview of Dr. Christopher Song, MD

Dr. Christopher Song, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Tufts University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Song works at ENT and Allergy Associates - Bay Ridge West in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Nosebleed and Swimmer's Ear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.