Dr. Christopher Song, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Song is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Song, MD
Overview of Dr. Christopher Song, MD
Dr. Christopher Song, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Tufts University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Song works at
Dr. Song's Office Locations
-
1
ENT and Allergy Associates - Bay Ridge West9020 5th Ave Fl 3, Brooklyn, NY 11209 Directions (718) 833-0515Monday8:00am - 5:30pmTuesday8:00am - 5:30pmWednesday8:00am - 5:30pmThursday8:00am - 5:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Consumer Health Network
- Elderplan
- Fidelis Care
- HealthCare Partners
- HealthSmart
- HIP Health Plan of New York
- MagnaCare
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- PHCS
- POMCO Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Song?
Dr Song spends time and explains everything
About Dr. Christopher Song, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 24 years of experience
- English, French
- 1770568818
Education & Certifications
- SUNY Downstate Medical Center and Affiliated Hospitals
- Suny Downstate Medical Center|University Hospital of Brooklyn Downstate
- Tufts University School Of Medicine
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Song has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Song accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Song has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Song works at
Dr. Song has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Nosebleed and Swimmer's Ear, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Song on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Song speaks French.
78 patients have reviewed Dr. Song. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Song.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Song, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Song appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.