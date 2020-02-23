Overview

Dr. Christopher Speidel, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Cardiology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Wash U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Jefferson and Missouri Baptist Medical Center.



Dr. Speidel works at Missouri Baptist Medical Center in Saint Louis, MO with other offices in Festus, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.