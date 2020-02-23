Dr. Christopher Speidel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Speidel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Speidel, MD
Overview
Dr. Christopher Speidel, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Cardiology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Wash U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Jefferson and Missouri Baptist Medical Center.
Locations
Missouri Baptist Medical Center3015 N Ballas Rd, Saint Louis, MO 63131 Directions (314) 996-5600Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Bjc Medical Group Festus1471 US Highway 61, Festus, MO 63028 Directions (636) 931-2961
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital Jefferson
- Missouri Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Speidel is super doctor/specialist in his field! Rockstart!K Why? I had a stent put in about a year ago and I watched on the monitor as he figured out my heart's artery rewiring and put the stent in the right place (I had a 6-way bypass in 2012). No doubt he saved my life and my heart muscle that day. Funny, but not at the time, during the surgery, he had to tell me to be quiet since I was talking too much, "I am trying to figure out your rewired heart hold on a minute will you". Honestly, I work at a BJC hospital too and know a veteran RN that had worked with Dr. Speidel during surgeries, etc. He told me that Dr. Speidel is: "the best he had ever worked with, does not miss anything". The same nurse told me that he would trust Dr. Speidel with his life. That's a pretty big endorsement don't you think? Thumbs up and thank you, Dr. Speidel!
About Dr. Christopher Speidel, MD
- Cardiology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1427037936
Education & Certifications
- Barnes Hosp/Washington U
- Barnes - Jewish Hospital
- Wash U, School of Medicine
