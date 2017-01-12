Dr. Spence has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Christopher Spence, MD
Overview of Dr. Christopher Spence, MD
Dr. Christopher Spence, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Roseburg, OR. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Thomas Jefferson U, Medical College and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center.
Dr. Spence works at
Dr. Spence's Office Locations
Centennial Shaw Heart and Vascular Specialists2801 NW Mercy Dr Ste 320, Roseburg, OR 97471 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
This was my second time going to Dr. Spence. He is wonderful as far as I am concerned.
About Dr. Christopher Spence, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- Male
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson U, Medical College
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Medical Center

Dr. Spence has seen patients for Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open and Port Placements or Replacements, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Spence on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Spence. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Spence.
