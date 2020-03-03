Overview of Dr. Christopher Spiekerman, MD

Dr. Christopher Spiekerman, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Western Univ Of Health Sciences/College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of The Pacific, Western University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Abrazo West Campus and Banner Estrella Medical Center.



Dr. Spiekerman works at Desert Valley Pediatrics Arcadia in Phoenix, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.