Dr. Christopher Spizzieri, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Christopher Spizzieri, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Harrisburg, PA. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center and UPMC Harrisburg.
They frequently treat conditions like Heart Palpitations and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 20 Capital Dr Fl 1, Harrisburg, PA 17110 Directions (717) 724-6450
2
Psh Camp Hill Outptctrcardiology875 Poplar Church Rd Ste 400, Camp Hill, PA 17011 Directions (717) 724-6450
Hospital Affiliations
- Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center
- UPMC Harrisburg
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Christopher Spizzieri, DO
- Cardiology
- English, Spanish
- 1992708010
Education & Certifications
- Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
