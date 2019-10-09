Overview of Dr. Christopher Stack, MD

Dr. Christopher Stack, MD is a Vascular Neurology Specialist in Glen Burnie, MD. They specialize in Vascular Neurology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University Of Maryland School Of Medicine and is affiliated with UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center.



Dr. Stack works at University of Maryland Baltimore Washington Medical Group in Glen Burnie, MD with other offices in Baltimore, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.