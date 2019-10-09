See All Vascular Neurologists in Glen Burnie, MD
Dr. Christopher Stack, MD

Vascular Neurology
4.0 (5)
Accepting new patients
10 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Christopher Stack, MD

Dr. Christopher Stack, MD is a Vascular Neurology Specialist in Glen Burnie, MD. They specialize in Vascular Neurology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University Of Maryland School Of Medicine and is affiliated with UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center.

Dr. Stack works at University of Maryland Baltimore Washington Medical Group in Glen Burnie, MD with other offices in Baltimore, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Stack's Office Locations

    UM BWMC Spine and Neuroscience Center
    203 Hospital Dr Ste 200, Glen Burnie, MD 21061 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 553-8160
    Neurology Care Center
    16 S Eutaw St Ste 300, Baltimore, MD 21201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 328-4323
    UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center
    301 Hospital Dr # 11, Glen Burnie, MD 21061 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 787-4924

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Memory Evaluation
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
ImPACT Testing
Memory Evaluation
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
ImPACT Testing

Memory Evaluation
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
ImPACT Testing
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Cerebrovascular Disease
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Headache
Stroke
Sudoscan
Vertigo
Anterior Horn Disease
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain
Autonomic Disorders
Bell's Palsy
Brain Aneurysm
Chronic Pain
Cognitive Function Testing
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)
Concussion
Dementia
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Difficulty With Walking
Diplopia
Dystonia
Epilepsy
Essential Tremor
Gait Abnormality
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy
Insomnia
Migraine
Multiple Sclerosis (MS)
Myelopathy
Myoclonus
Nerve Conduction Studies
Optic Neuritis
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy
Polyneuropathy
Post-Concussion Syndrome
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Restless Leg Syndrome
Seizure Disorders
Sleep Apnea
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage
Syncope
Tension Headache
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Tremor
Vasculitis
Visual Field Defects
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Oct 09, 2019
    Dr. Stack evaluated me in the emergency room of BWMC and quickly diagnosed me as having an ischemic stroke. His quick treatment I am certain saved my life. He is a very kind, intelligent and competent doctor. You can feel safe in his hands. From my heart thank you very much Doctor Stack. James Shaw
    James Shaw in Pasadena — Oct 09, 2019
    About Dr. Christopher Stack, MD

    Specialties
    • Vascular Neurology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 10 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1568704971
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Maryland Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • University Of Maryland School Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology and Vascular Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Christopher Stack, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stack is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Stack has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Stack has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Stack. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stack.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stack, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stack appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

