Dr. Christopher Stadler, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Portland, ME. 

Dr. Stadler works at Maine Medical Center Orthopedic Trauma and Fracture Care in Portland, ME with other offices in Anchorage, AK.

Dr. Stadler's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Maine Medical Partners Orthopedic Trauma & Fracture Care
    335 Brighton Ave Ste 200, Portland, ME 04102 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (207) 662-8600
  2. 2
    Alaska Native Medical Center
    4315 Diplomacy Dr, Anchorage, AK 99508 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (907) 729-1600

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Alaska Native Medical Center
  • Maine Medical Center

Femur Fracture
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Tibia and Fibula Fractures
Femur Fracture
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Tibia and Fibula Fractures

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan

    About Dr. Christopher Stadler, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1396009957
