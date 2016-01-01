See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Daytona Beach, FL
Dr. Christopher Stanley, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.1 (14)
Map Pin Small Daytona Beach, FL
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Christopher Stanley, MD

Dr. Christopher Stanley, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Daytona Beach, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University of South Florida / College of Medicine.

Dr. Stanley works at UF Health Urology in Daytona Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Atrophic Vaginitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Stanley's Office Locations

    303 N Clyde Morris Blvd, Daytona Beach, FL 32114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (386) 425-4000
    Halifax Urology Center
    311 N Clyde Morris Blvd Ste 480, Daytona Beach, FL 32114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (386) 425-4199
    Florida Woman Care LLC
    1890 Lpga Blvd Ste 160, Daytona Beach, FL 32117 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (386) 252-4701

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Endometrial Disorders Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Endometriosis of Colon Chevron Icon
Endometritis Chevron Icon
Female Genital Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Incontinence Chevron Icon
Female Pelvic Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Urinary Stress Incontinence Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Leiomyoma Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Non-Inflammatory Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Pelvic Floor Disorders Chevron Icon
Pelvic Inflammatory Disease (PID) Chevron Icon
Pelvic Organ Prolapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Pubovaginal Sling Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Stage 4 Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary Urgency Chevron Icon
Urinary-Genital Tract Fistula, Female Chevron Icon
Urine Retention Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Polyp Chevron Icon
Vaginal Disorders Chevron Icon
Vaginal Dryness Chevron Icon
Vaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Vesicocolic Fistula Chevron Icon
Vesicovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Employers Health Network
    • Evolutions Healthcare Systems
    • First Health
    • Freedom Health
    • Humana
    • Magellan Complete Care
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Optimum HealthCare
    • POMCO Group
    • Preferred Care Partners
    • Prime Health Services
    • Principal Life
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal American
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Christopher Stanley, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1629046990
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Vanderbilt University Med Ctr
    Residency
    Internship
    • Florida Hospital East Orlando
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of South Florida / College of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • UNIVERSITY OF NOTRE DAME
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Christopher Stanley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stanley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Stanley has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Stanley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Stanley works at UF Health Urology in Daytona Beach, FL. View the full address on Dr. Stanley’s profile.

    Dr. Stanley has seen patients for Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Atrophic Vaginitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stanley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Stanley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stanley.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stanley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stanley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

