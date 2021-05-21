Dr. Stanley has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Christopher Stanley, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Christopher Stanley, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA AT AIKEN and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center South, Grandview Medical Center and St. Vincent's East.
Dr. Stanley's Office Locations
Grayson and Associates PC2200 Lakeshore Dr Ste 150, Birmingham, AL 35209 Directions (205) 871-6926
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center South
- Grandview Medical Center
- St. Vincent's East
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
I was admitted to st vincents east for suicidal ideation and i had a good experience. He checked to make sure my medication was helping and asked if i went to group which i did. Also the medicine along with the therapy and social interaction with those going through similar issues has greatly reduced the severity of my anxiety and depression to levels where i could manage it better.
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1689865461
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA AT AIKEN
