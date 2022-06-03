Overview

Dr. Christopher Starks, MD is an Urology Specialist in Salem, VA. They graduated from The University of Chicago-Pritzker School of Medicine and is affiliated with Lewisgale Medical Center.



Dr. Starks works at LewisGale Physicians Salem - Urology in Salem, VA with other offices in Dulles, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Testicular Dysfunction, Hypogonadism and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.