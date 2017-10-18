Dr. Christopher Stelly, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stelly is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Stelly, MD
Overview of Dr. Christopher Stelly, MD
Dr. Christopher Stelly, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Punta Gorda, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS.
Dr. Stelly's Office Locations
Eyecare and Surgery Center of Southwest Florida LLC3665 Tamiami Trl Unit 101, Punta Gorda, FL 33950 Directions (941) 575-9300
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I had cataract surgery in both eyes and very happy I did! Dr. Stelly was very thorugh in everything he said,and answered all my questions with no hesitation. Now my Husband had to have one eye done and he also is very pleased! Thank you to the staff also very pleasant. Maureen & Nick
About Dr. Christopher Stelly, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1801968490
Education & Certifications
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Stelly has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stelly accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stelly has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stelly has seen patients for Macular Edema, Trichiasis and Dry Eyes, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stelly on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Stelly. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stelly.
