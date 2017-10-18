Overview of Dr. Christopher Stelly, MD

Dr. Christopher Stelly, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Punta Gorda, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS.



Dr. Stelly works at Eye Care & Surgery Ctr SW FL in Punta Gorda, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Macular Edema, Trichiasis and Dry Eyes along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.