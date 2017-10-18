See All Ophthalmologists in Punta Gorda, FL
Dr. Christopher Stelly, MD

Ophthalmology
4.4 (7)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Christopher Stelly, MD

Dr. Christopher Stelly, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Punta Gorda, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS.

Dr. Stelly works at Eye Care & Surgery Ctr SW FL in Punta Gorda, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Macular Edema, Trichiasis and Dry Eyes along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Stelly's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Eyecare and Surgery Center of Southwest Florida LLC
    3665 Tamiami Trl Unit 101, Punta Gorda, FL 33950 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 575-9300

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Macular Edema
Trichiasis
Dry Eyes
Macular Edema
Trichiasis
Dry Eyes

Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Drusen
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Floaters
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stye
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Diplopia
Drainage of Conjunctival Cyst Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Eye Test
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Pterygium Surgery Chevron Icon
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Repair of Entropion or Ectropion Chevron Icon
Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Oct 18, 2017
    I had cataract surgery in both eyes and very happy I did! Dr. Stelly was very thorugh in everything he said,and answered all my questions with no hesitation. Now my Husband had to have one eye done and he also is very pleased! Thank you to the staff also very pleasant. Maureen & Nick
    Maureen Tarzia in Punta Gorda Fl. — Oct 18, 2017
    About Dr. Christopher Stelly, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1801968490
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
