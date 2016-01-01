See All Pediatricians in Charleston, SC
Dr. Christopher Stem, MD

Pediatrics
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Christopher Stem, MD

Dr. Christopher Stem, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Charleston, SC. 

Dr. Stem works at MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children's Hospital in Charleston, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Stem's Office Locations

    MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children's Hospital
    10 McClennan Banks Dr # MSC915, Charleston, SC 29401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children's Hospital
    10 McClennan Banks Dr # MSC915, Charleston, SC 29401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    About Dr. Christopher Stem, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • English
    • Male
    • 1497136782
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • Pediatrics
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children's Hospital
    • MUSC Health University Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Christopher Stem, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stem is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Stem has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Stem has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Stem works at MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children's Hospital in Charleston, SC. View the full address on Dr. Stem’s profile.

    Dr. Stem has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stem.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stem, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stem appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

