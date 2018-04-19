See All Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Doctors in Sacramento, CA
Dr. Christopher Stephenson, MD

Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
4.0 (9)
Map Pin Small Sacramento, CA
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Christopher Stephenson, MD

Dr. Christopher Stephenson, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They completed their residency with University Of California Davis

Dr. Stephenson works at Dermatology Consultants Of Sacramento in Sacramento, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Mercy General Hospital
Dr. Stephenson's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Dermatology Consultants Of Sacramento
    5340 Elvas Ave, Sacramento, CA 95819 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (916) 229-8996

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy General Hospital
  • Mercy Hospital Of Folsom
  • Mercy San Juan Medical Center
  • Methodist Hospital of Sacramento

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adhesive Capsulitis
Ankylosing Spondylitis
Arthritis
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
EMG (Electromyography) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Platelet-Rich Plasma Injection (PRP) Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Prolotherapy Injections Chevron Icon
Prosthetic Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Apr 19, 2018
    Dr. Stevenson took the time to listen to my symptoms, explain what was occurring with my injury and recommended a treatment plan that worked for me. Although the appointment started later than expected, I never felt rushed and all of my questions were answered.
    Greater Sacramento Area — Apr 19, 2018
    Photo: Dr. Christopher Stephenson, MD
    About Dr. Christopher Stephenson, MD

    Specialties
    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1558342345
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Of California Davis
    Internship
    • University of New Mexico Health Sciences Center
    Board Certifications
    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Christopher Stephenson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stephenson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Stephenson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Stephenson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Stephenson works at Dermatology Consultants Of Sacramento in Sacramento, CA. View the full address on Dr. Stephenson’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Stephenson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stephenson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stephenson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stephenson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

