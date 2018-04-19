Dr. Christopher Stephenson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stephenson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Stephenson, MD
Dr. Christopher Stephenson, MD
Dr. Christopher Stephenson, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They completed their residency with University Of California Davis
Dr. Stephenson works at
Dr. Stephenson's Office Locations
Dermatology Consultants Of Sacramento5340 Elvas Ave, Sacramento, CA 95819 Directions (916) 229-8996
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy General Hospital
- Mercy Hospital Of Folsom
- Mercy San Juan Medical Center
- Methodist Hospital of Sacramento
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Stevenson took the time to listen to my symptoms, explain what was occurring with my injury and recommended a treatment plan that worked for me. Although the appointment started later than expected, I never felt rushed and all of my questions were answered.
About Dr. Christopher Stephenson, MD
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- English
- 1558342345
Education & Certifications
- University Of California Davis
- University of New Mexico Health Sciences Center
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
