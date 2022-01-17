Overview

Dr. Christopher Stetler, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Uniontown, OH. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Ohio University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Akron City Hospital, Akron General Medical Center and Mercy Medical Center.



Dr. Stetler works at Mercy Primary Care Lake in Uniontown, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.