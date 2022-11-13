See All Hand Surgeons in Tucson, AZ
Dr. Christopher Stevens, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
4.9 (97)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Christopher Stevens, MD

Dr. Christopher Stevens, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of Az Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Northwest Medical Center and Oro Valley Hospital.

Dr. Stevens works at Tucson Orthopedic Institute PC in Tucson, AZ with other offices in Oro Valley, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Stevens' Office Locations

    Tucson Orthopaedic Institute PC La Cholla
    6320 N La Cholla Blvd Ste 200, Tucson, AZ 85741 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 382-8200
    Oro Valley
    1521 E Tangerine Rd Ste 101, Oro Valley, AZ 85755 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 544-9700
    Tucson Orthopedic Institute PC
    12315 N Vistoso Park Rd, Oro Valley, AZ 85755 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 544-9700

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northwest Medical Center
  • Oro Valley Hospital

Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 97 ratings
    Patient Ratings (97)
    5 Star
    (95)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Nov 13, 2022
    Takes time and listens and answers.
    Barbars — Nov 13, 2022
    About Dr. Christopher Stevens, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1760685226
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Sports Medicine Fellowship, Banner Good Samaritan/Toca, Phoenix, Arizona
    Medical Education
    • Univ Of Az Coll Of Med
    Board Certifications
    • Hand Surgery, Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Christopher Stevens, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stevens is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Stevens has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Stevens has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Stevens has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stevens on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    97 patients have reviewed Dr. Stevens. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stevens.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stevens, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stevens appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

