Dr. Christopher Stokoe, MD

Medical Oncology
4.7 (92)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Christopher Stokoe, MD

Dr. Christopher Stokoe, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Plano, TX. 

Dr. Stokoe works at Texas Oncology Surgical Specialists - Northeast in Plano, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia and Neutropenia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Stokoe's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Plano East
    3705 W 15th St, Plano, TX 75075 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 867-3577
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano
  • Medical City Plano
  • Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano

Search for conditions or procedures.
Anemia
Neutropenia
Myeloproliferative Disorders
Anemia
Neutropenia
Myeloproliferative Disorders

Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Hypercoagulable State Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Cryoglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Hemophilia A Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
von Willebrand Disease Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 92 ratings
    Patient Ratings (92)
    5 Star
    (83)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Feb 03, 2023
    We were referred to Dr. Stokoe by our friend Dr. Monte Jones. When my husband and I met with Dr. Stokoe to determine who to select as our oncologist for my breast cancer, we walked out aligned that he was right for us. We chose Dr. Stokoe because in this initial meeting he listened patiently, acknowledged our comments/concerns, communicated in a manner we could understand and resonate with, and he demonstrated his deep knowledge of care for cancer. His recommendations for symptoms have been "spot on" thus far and his sensitivity to my concerns (small or large) are appreciated. We describe his demeanor as real and positive. Amongst ourselves, we refer to him as a cross between Einstein and Columbo - which we view as very positive! :)
    Mary — Feb 03, 2023
    About Dr. Christopher Stokoe, MD

    Specialties
    • Medical Oncology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1801839758
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Baylor University Med Center
