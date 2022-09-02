Dr. Christopher Stone, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stone is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Stone, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Christopher Stone, MD
Dr. Christopher Stone, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Brooksville, FL. They graduated from University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital and HCA Florida Largo Hospital.
Dr. Stone works at
Dr. Stone's Office Locations
-
1
Cadiac Surgical Associates
11371 Cortez Blvd Ste 212, Brooksville, FL 34613
(352) 310-1168
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital
- HCA Florida Largo Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
How was your appointment with Dr. Stone?
Yesterday, sept 1 st was my 11th year anniversary of when Dr Stone literally saved my life...TWICE. I had a very rare extensive heart surgery which Dr. Stone had trained for my particular heart problem, called IHSS (for short). He literally had my heart when stopped in his hands...and brought me back to life. And here I am to tell the story 11 years later I still owe a huge sense of gratitude to Dr Stone...and, my family does also including my grandchilren who I have been able to enjoy thanks to him I hope he has a chance to read this....and, have a feeling he will remember my situation. Larry Hayes Kenosha , Wisc
About Dr. Christopher Stone, MD
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- English
- 1750356614
Education & Certifications
- The Johns Hopkins Hospital
- University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stone has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stone accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stone has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stone works at
Dr. Stone has seen patients for Aortic Dissection and Pleural Effusion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stone on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Stone. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stone.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stone, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stone appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.