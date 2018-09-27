Dr. Strauchon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Christopher Strauchon, DO
Overview of Dr. Christopher Strauchon, DO
Dr. Christopher Strauchon, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Dayton, OH.
Dr. Strauchon works at
Dr. Strauchon's Office Locations
Kettering Health Washington Township1997 Miamisburg Centerville Rd, Dayton, OH 45459 Directions (937) 439-6000
Soin Medical Center3535 Pentagon Blvd, Beavercreek, OH 45431 Directions (937) 436-9825
Kettering Health Main Campus3535 Southern Blvd, Dayton, OH 45429 Directions (937) 436-9825
- 4 7740 Washington Village Dr Ste 160, Centerville, OH 45459 Directions (937) 436-9825
Hospital Affiliations
- Kettering Health Dayton
- Kettering Health Main Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Stracuhon is awesome! He is the first doctor to actually listen and believe me about my urinary issues. I love him!
About Dr. Christopher Strauchon, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1215195144
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Strauchon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Strauchon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

2 patients have reviewed Dr. Strauchon. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Strauchon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Strauchon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Strauchon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.