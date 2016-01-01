Dr. Christopher Stutz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stutz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Stutz, MD
Overview of Dr. Christopher Stutz, MD
Dr. Christopher Stutz, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School at Houston.
Dr. Stutz's Office Locations
Children's Medical Centerchildren's Health1935 Medical District Dr, Dallas, TX 75235 Directions (214) 456-2895Tuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Bsw Greater Dallas Orthopaedics12230 Coit Rd Ste 100, Dallas, TX 75251 Directions (214) 252-7020
Texas Scottish Rite Hospital for Children2222 Welborn St, Dallas, TX 75219 Directions (214) 559-5000
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Texas Scottish Rite Hospital for Children
- Vanderbilt University Medical Center
- University of Texas Medical School at Houston
- Midwestern State University
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Stutz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stutz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stutz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Stutz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stutz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stutz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stutz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.