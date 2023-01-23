See All Dermatologists in Overland Park, KS
Dr. Christopher Surek, DO Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Christopher Surek, DO

Dermatology
5.0 (54)
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Christopher Surek, DO is a Dermatologist in Overland Park, KS. They specialize in Dermatology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences, Kansas City, MO.

Dr. Surek works at U.S. Dermatology Partners Overland Park in Overland Park, KS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Dermatologists
Compare with other nearby providers
Michelle Eaton, PA
Michelle Eaton, PA
3.7 (3)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    U.S. Dermatology Partners Overland Park
    7901 W 135th St # 100, Overland Park, KS 66223 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 754-5091

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Skin Cancer
Skin Grafts
Bedsores
Skin Cancer
Skin Grafts
Bedsores

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
CoolSculpting® Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Face Chevron Icon
Juvederm Ultra Plus  Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Neck Liposuction Chevron Icon
Non-Ablative Laser Skin Rejuvenation Chevron Icon
Plastic Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Injections Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 54 ratings
    Patient Ratings (54)
    5 Star
    (54)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Surek?

    Jan 23, 2023
    Dr Surek gives you the best result you could ask for! He cares about his work and his patient. He is personable and professional. He revised a prior surgery that didn’t turn out so well to an A+!! My scar is 99% better!! Him and his staff are very responsive also to any questions or issues that arise.
    AP — Jan 23, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Christopher Surek, DO
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Christopher Surek, DO?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Surek to family and friends

    Dr. Surek's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Surek

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Christopher Surek, DO.

    About Dr. Christopher Surek, DO

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 12 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1114264637
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Of Kansas Medical Center, Kansas City, Ks
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences, Kansas City, MO
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Christopher Surek, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Surek is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Surek has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Surek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Surek works at U.S. Dermatology Partners Overland Park in Overland Park, KS. View the full address on Dr. Surek’s profile.

    54 patients have reviewed Dr. Surek. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Surek.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Surek, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Surek appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Christopher Surek, DO?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.