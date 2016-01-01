See All Podiatrists in Wichita, KS
Dr. Christopher Surtman, DPM Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Christopher Surtman, DPM

Podiatry
0.0 (0)
Map Pin Small Wichita, KS
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. Christopher Surtman, DPM

Dr. Christopher Surtman, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Wichita, KS. 

Dr. Surtman works at Wichita Foot and Ankle Wound Center in Wichita, KS. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Surtman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Wichita Foot and Ankle Wound Center
    220 S Hillside St Ste B, Wichita, KS 67211 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (316) 652-5251

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Hammer Toe
Bunion
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Hammer Toe
Bunion
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    Be the first to leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Surtman?

    Photo: Dr. Christopher Surtman, DPM
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Christopher Surtman, DPM?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Surtman to family and friends

    Dr. Surtman's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Surtman

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Christopher Surtman, DPM.

    About Dr. Christopher Surtman, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1194759787
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Surtman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Surtman works at Wichita Foot and Ankle Wound Center in Wichita, KS. View the full address on Dr. Surtman’s profile.

    Dr. Surtman has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Surtman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Surtman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Surtman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Christopher Surtman, DPM?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.