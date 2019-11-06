Dr. Christopher Swan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Swan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Swan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Christopher Swan, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Concord, CA. They completed their fellowship with Duke University
Dr. Swan works at
Locations
John Muir Medical Center Concord2540 East St, Concord, CA 94520 Directions (925) 674-2880
John Muir Physicians Network2700 Grant St Ste 319, Concord, CA 94520 Directions (925) 674-2880
Hospital Affiliations
- Concord Medical Center
- Walnut Creek Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
Ratings & Reviews
dr swan is professional and at the same time caring. He explained my condition in detail and drawing. He suggested an ablation, explaining the procedure in great detail, leaving the decision to me. He also said "you can continue on medication, it's fine, or have the ablation". There was no pressure at all.
About Dr. Christopher Swan, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1790913879
Education & Certifications
- Duke University
- U C S F Medical Center
- BROWN UNIVERSITY
- Cardiovascular Disease and Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Swan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Swan has seen patients for Heart Disease and Supraventricular Tachycardia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Swan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Swan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Swan.
