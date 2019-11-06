See All Cardiologists in Concord, CA
Dr. Christopher Swan, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Christopher Swan, MD

Cardiology
5.0 (3)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Christopher Swan, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Concord, CA. They completed their fellowship with Duke University

Dr. Swan works at John Muir Medical Center Concord in Concord, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease and Supraventricular Tachycardia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Cardiology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Cheung Leung, MD
Dr. Cheung Leung, MD
2.5 (13)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    John Muir Medical Center Concord
    2540 East St, Concord, CA 94520 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (925) 674-2880
  2. 2
    John Muir Physicians Network
    2700 Grant St Ste 319, Concord, CA 94520 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (925) 674-2880

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Concord Medical Center
  • Walnut Creek Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Heart Disease
Supraventricular Tachycardia
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT)
Heart Disease
Supraventricular Tachycardia
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
First Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Long QT Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Second Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Third Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Swan?

    Nov 06, 2019
    dr swan is professional and at the same time caring. He explained my condition in detail and drawing. He suggested an ablation, explaining the procedure in great detail, leaving the decision to me. He also said "you can continue on medication, it's fine, or have the ablation". There was no pressure at all.
    — Nov 06, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Christopher Swan, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Christopher Swan, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Swan to family and friends

    Dr. Swan's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Swan

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Christopher Swan, MD.

    About Dr. Christopher Swan, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1790913879
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Duke University
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • U C S F Medical Center
    Residency
    Undergraduate School
    • BROWN UNIVERSITY
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Cardiovascular Disease and Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Christopher Swan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Swan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Swan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Swan works at John Muir Medical Center Concord in Concord, CA. View the full address on Dr. Swan’s profile.

    Dr. Swan has seen patients for Heart Disease and Supraventricular Tachycardia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Swan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Swan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Swan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Swan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Swan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Christopher Swan, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.