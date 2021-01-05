See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Barstow, CA
Dr. Christopher Swanson, MD

Internal Medicine
2.3 (6)
Call for new patient details
12 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Christopher Swanson, MD

Dr. Christopher Swanson, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Barstow, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS.

Dr. Swanson works at Choice Medical Group in Barstow, CA with other offices in Riverside, CA.

Dr. Swanson's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Choice Healthcare Associates - Dr
    1890 W Main St Ste 110, Barstow, CA 92311 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (760) 256-1422
  2. 2
    Riverside Medical Clinic Inc.
    6405 Day St, Riverside, CA 92507 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (951) 697-5405
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:30pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Kidney Infection
Chronic Pain
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Kidney Infection
Chronic Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    2.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jan 05, 2021
    Dr. Swanson is an amazing physician. I would not be alive today if it was not my doctor. He is extremely knowledgeable, attentive, patient, and kind. He listens to what you are saying and follows up. If he has to refer you to specialists he follows up with each and every one of them so he can better treat you. I guess I could say he is my quarter back to excellent heath care and to keeping me alive. I am extremely grateful, blessed and proud to have Dr. Swanson as my physician.
    Orlando — Jan 05, 2021
    About Dr. Christopher Swanson, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 12 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1023016847
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Swanson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Swanson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Swanson. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Swanson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Swanson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Swanson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

