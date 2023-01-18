Dr. Christopher Swanson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Swanson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Swanson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Christopher Swanson, MD
Dr. Christopher Swanson, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with HCA Florida Memorial Hospital, Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital and Ascension St. Vincent's Southside Hospital.
Dr. Swanson's Office Locations
Southeast Orthopedic Specialists-Riverside2627 Riverside Ave Ste 300, Jacksonville, FL 32204 Directions (904) 567-4167Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Southeast Orthopedic Specialists - Fleming Island4565 US Highway 17 Ste 200, Fleming Island, FL 32003 Directions (904) 605-2698Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Southeast Orthopedic Specialists - Northside Clinic15255 Max Leggett Pkwy Ste 5300, Jacksonville, FL 32218 Directions (904) 643-5988Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Memorial Hospital
- Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital
- Ascension St. Vincent's Southside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Swanson was excellent with his knowledge and care. Will see him for all my orthopedic needs in the future.
About Dr. Christopher Swanson, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 16 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
Cincinnati Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Center
Drexel University College of Medicine
Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
