Dr. Christopher Taleghani, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Christopher Taleghani, MD
Dr. Christopher Taleghani, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Wailuku, HI. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Maui Memorial Medical Center.
Dr. Taleghani works at
Dr. Taleghani's Office Locations
-
1
Maui Memorial Medical Center Outpatient Clinic85 Maui Lani Pkwy, Wailuku, HI 96793
-
2
Main Office5653 Frist Blvd Ste 731, Hermitage, TN 37076
-
3
Pinnacle Surgical Partners1048 Ashley St Ste 101, Bowling Green, KY 42103
-
4
St. Thomas Office4230 Harding Pike Ste 523, Nashville, TN 37205
-
5
Pinnacle Surgical Partners300 Stonecrest Blvd Ste 420, Smyrna, TN 37167
Hospital Affiliations
- Maui Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Assurant Health
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Benesight
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Hawaii Medical Service Association (HMSA)
- Humana
- Liberty Mutual Insurance Company
- Medicare
- MetLife
- MultiPlan
- State Farm
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Taleghani?
I was fortunate to have Dr. Taleghani perform thoracic surgery on me after a severe SCI. I was rolled and slammed to the ground underwater by the ocean surf, while at Big Beach in Maui. I nearly drowned. The incredible force of the water was like a cement truck emptying it’s contents on me! It shattered several vertebrae in my thoracic spine and fractured my cervical vertebrae and several ribs. I had paralysis in my right leg and was completely immobilized with pain. After surgery, my paralysis resolved, and sensation and mobility was fully restored. After several months of intensive therapy, I became mobile without aids and have made enormous improvement. I am Canadian, and my trauma team here in BC are absolutely amazed at my recovery. Dr. Taleghani truly is an exceptionally skilled and brilliant surgeon! I am so very grateful to have been under his care. I actually carry a photo of him on my phone :)
About Dr. Christopher Taleghani, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1992840813
Education & Certifications
- Penn St University Hp M S Hershey Mc
- Georgetown University School Of Medicine
- Georgetown
