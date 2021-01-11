Dr. Christopher Tardif, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tardif is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Tardif, MD
Overview of Dr. Christopher Tardif, MD
Dr. Christopher Tardif, MD is an Urology Specialist in Vero Beach, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University of North Carolina School of Medicine.
Dr. Tardif's Office Locations
Irmc Physician Network Urology3450 11th Ct Ste 303, Vero Beach, FL 32960 Directions (772) 794-9771
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Tardif diagnosed my bladder cancer which was resolved through surgery. I continue to see him to check that the cancer has not reoccurred. I recommend him very highly. He made the diagnosis and performed successful surgery. He was thorough and clear in his explanations, and has been patient and caring.
About Dr. Christopher Tardif, MD
- Urology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1528096708
Education & Certifications
- George Washington University School Of Medicine
- University of North Carolina School of Medicine
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tardif has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tardif accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tardif has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tardif has seen patients for Polyuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tardif on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Tardif. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tardif.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tardif, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tardif appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.