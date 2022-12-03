Overview

Dr. Christopher Teague, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Hillsboro, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas- San Antonio Long Medical School and is affiliated with Ascension Providence.



Dr. Teague works at Ascension Medical Group Providence Hillsboro in Hillsboro, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.