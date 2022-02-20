Dr. Teramura has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Christopher Teramura, DPM
Overview of Dr. Christopher Teramura, DPM
Dr. Christopher Teramura, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Kailua, HI. They specialize in Podiatry, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Teramura's Office Locations
- 1 40 Aulike St Ste 414, Kailua, HI 96734 Directions (808) 261-3264
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Teramura?
Came in with chronic ankle and foot pain. Dr. Teramura is quick, thorough, friendly and wonderfully enthusiastic. He gave me a stretching/icing regimen (which has worked very well) and to his great credit did not push for further visits or elaborate treatment. I was delighted with my appointment.
About Dr. Christopher Teramura, DPM
- Podiatry
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1720137573
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Teramura accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Teramura has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Teramura. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Teramura.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Teramura, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Teramura appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.