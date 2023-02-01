Overview of Dr. Christopher Terrien, MD

Dr. Christopher Terrien, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Portsmouth, NH. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF VT COLL OF MED|University of Vermont / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Peter's Hospital.



Dr. Terrien works at Coastal Cardiothoracic and Vascular Surgery Borthwick Avenue in Portsmouth, NH with other offices in Albany, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Coronary Artery Bypass Graft (CABG) Surgery, Aortic Valve Surgery, Valve Repair or Replacement (Aortic, Mitral, Tricuspid and and Pulmonary) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.