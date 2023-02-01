Dr. Christopher Terrien, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Terrien is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Terrien, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Christopher Terrien, MD
Dr. Christopher Terrien, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Portsmouth, NH. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF VT COLL OF MED|University of Vermont / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Peter's Hospital.
Dr. Terrien works at
Dr. Terrien's Office Locations
-
1
Coastal Cardiothoracic and Vascular Surgery Borthwick Avenue333 Borthwick Ave Ste 402, Portsmouth, NH 03801 Directions (603) 559-4111
-
2
Albany Cardiothoracic Surgeons319 S Manning Blvd Ste 110, Albany, NY 12208 Directions (518) 525-2542
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Peter's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- CoreSource
- EmblemHealth
- Fidelis Care
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Peach State Health Plan
- PHP-Physicians Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
- Wellcare of Georgia
- Wisconsin Physicians Service
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Terrien?
In February 2022 my mother had an aneurism removed & replaced a mechanical valve with a soft tissue one. My mother & I were very anxious about the surgery because of her age. He assured me that if she was in slightest danger he wouldn't do it. He took the time to go everything to make all the anxiety go away. After a 10 1/2 hr surgery, he was very complete in what went on in those long hours & was right there whenever I needed him for questions in her stay recovery after the surgery. His whole team is absolutely incredible. I would recommend him and his team 1000%!! The BEST of the BEST!
About Dr. Christopher Terrien, MD
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1780805390
Education & Certifications
- Yale-New Haven Hosp
- Univ Of Vermont/Fletcher Allen Hlthcare
- Univ Of Vermont/Fletcher Allen Hlthcare
- UNIV OF VT COLL OF MED|University of Vermont / College of Medicine
- General Surgery and Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Terrien has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Terrien accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Terrien has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Terrien works at
Dr. Terrien has seen patients for Coronary Artery Bypass Graft (CABG) Surgery, Aortic Valve Surgery, Valve Repair or Replacement (Aortic, Mitral, Tricuspid and and Pulmonary), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Terrien on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Terrien. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Terrien.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Terrien, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Terrien appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.