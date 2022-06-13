Dr. Christopher Thomas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thomas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Thomas, MD
Overview
Dr. Christopher Thomas, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Richmond, VA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Eastern Virginia Medical School, Norfolk and is affiliated with St. Mary's Hospital.
Locations
VCS - Forest Medical Plaza7611 Forest Ave Ste 100, Richmond, VA 23229 Directions (804) 288-0061Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
VCS - West Creek1630 Wilkes Ridge Pkwy Ste 303, Richmond, VA 23233 Directions (804) 521-5800Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
VCS - Tappahannock1396 Tappahannock Blvd Unit B, Tappahannock, VA 22560 Directions (804) 288-4827
Virginia Cardiovascular Specialists5875 Bremo Rd Ste 505, Richmond, VA 23226 Directions (804) 282-2685Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Mary's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Had 2 visits and both tiimes took his time to listen, give feedback, and plan for diagosis. Actually walked me at a good pace through the halls to help with diagnosis, but confirmed with a monitor and tests. He explained things very well. When he knew I needed an electrophysicist, he gave me 3 docs to check out. I like his energy and his directness. Very personable, which is part of what I look for in a doc.
About Dr. Christopher Thomas, MD
- Cardiology
- 14 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Eastern Virginia Medical School, Norfolk
- University of Virginia
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Thomas accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thomas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thomas has seen patients for Hypertension, Chest Pain and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thomas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Thomas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thomas.
