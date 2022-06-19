Overview

Dr. Christopher Thompson, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Smyrna, TN. They graduated from University of Tennessee College of Medicine and is affiliated with Tristar Stonecrest Medical Center.



Dr. Thompson works at StoneCrest Family Physicians in Smyrna, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.