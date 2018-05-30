Overview of Dr. Christopher Thompson, MD

Dr. Christopher Thompson, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Abilene, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston and is affiliated with Hendrick Medical Center.



Dr. Thompson works at ENT Specialists of Abilene in Abilene, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Outer Ear Infection, Vertigo and Ear Ache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.