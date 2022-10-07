Dr. Christopher Thompson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thompson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Thompson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Christopher Thompson, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Hospital, Cooley Dickinson Hospital, Emerson Hospital, Massachusetts General Hospital and Newton - Wellesley Hospital.
Dr. Thompson works at
Locations
Brigham and Women's Hospital75 Francis St, Boston, MA 02115 Directions (617) 525-8266Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Boston Children's Hospital300 Longwood Ave, Boston, MA 02115 Directions (617) 732-7429Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
General Surgical Specialties45 Francis St, Boston, MA 02115 Directions (617) 732-6389
Hospital Affiliations
- Brigham And Women's Hospital
- Cooley Dickinson Hospital
- Emerson Hospital
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Newton - Wellesley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Thompson literally saved my daughter's life. He was empathetic, knowledgeable and caring. He is our hero.
About Dr. Christopher Thompson, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 27 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Thompson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thompson accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thompson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thompson has seen patients for Pyloric Stenosis, Abdominal Pain and ERCP (Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangiopancreatography), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thompson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Thompson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thompson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thompson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thompson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.